WB Govt nurse jobs: Over 8000 nurse vacancies announced; WBHRB Staff Nurse application process
Kolkata, July 15: West Bengal govt nurse jobs have been announced and the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) recruitment notification for 8159 Staff Nurse Grade II vacancies has been released on the official website.
WBHRB Staff Nurse application process would begin on July 19, 2019 and the last date to apply is July 29, 2019.
WBHRB nurse recruitment notification: Staff Nurse jobs salary, eligibility:
WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade-2 jobs official notification: Click Here