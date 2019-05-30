WB govt jobs: Kolkata Municipal Corporation announces 60 Medical Officer vacancies; How to apply

Kolkata

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, May 30: KMC Recruitment 2019 is underway and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has invited applications for the recruitment of 60 Medical Officer posts. KMC Medical Officer Posts are WB govt jobs and the method of recruitment is Walk-in Interview. Walk in interview would be held on June 10, 2019 at 11:30 am.

The details of KMC Medical Officer job openings are given on official KMC website and to download official notification - Click here

KMC Recruitment 2019 Medical Officer posts:

The applicants interested in KMC medical officer jobs should read the complete advertisement to know the recruitment details like details of posts, age limit, important dates, application fee, educational qualification, selection process and so on.

Direct link to download the KMC Recruitment advertisement notification: Click Here

Essential educational qualification is MBBS from MCI recognised institute with one year internship.

How to Apply For KMC Recruitment 2019 Medical Officer vacancies:

www.kmcgov.in

