Indian Museum in Kolkata to launch month-long exhibition on Goddess Durga

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 23: An month-long exhibition showcasing 30 artefacts on 'Durga - The Divine Power' will begin at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Sunday.

    A collection of statues, paintings, coins and other artefacts, in the possession of the museum, will be put on display at the exhibition, which will begin on Mahalaya -- five days ahead of Durga puja, Museum Director AD Choudhury told PTI on Friday.

    "We will project different sides of Goddes Durga -- Durga as 'Stree Shakti', Durga as daughter, Durga as mother of Lord Ganesh, Durga as warrior goddess -- at the exhibition," he said.

    The exhibition will mark the distinction accorded by UNESCO to Durga puja, highlighting the intangible heritage aspect, he said.

    A terracotta Mahisashurmardini from Mathura, a stone Mahisashurmardini from Hyderabad, a Kalighat patachitra and Abanindranath Tagore's 'Ganesh Janani' will be featured among the exhibits.

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 13:27 [IST]
