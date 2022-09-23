Darjeeling Zoo gets recognized as 'the best' in India

Indian Museum in Kolkata to launch month-long exhibition on Goddess Durga

Kolkata

oi-PTI

Kolkata, Sep 23: An month-long exhibition showcasing 30 artefacts on 'Durga - The Divine Power' will begin at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Sunday.

A collection of statues, paintings, coins and other artefacts, in the possession of the museum, will be put on display at the exhibition, which will begin on Mahalaya -- five days ahead of Durga puja, Museum Director AD Choudhury told PTI on Friday.

"We will project different sides of Goddes Durga -- Durga as 'Stree Shakti', Durga as daughter, Durga as mother of Lord Ganesh, Durga as warrior goddess -- at the exhibition," he said.

The exhibition will mark the distinction accorded by UNESCO to Durga puja, highlighting the intangible heritage aspect, he said.

Same town, same time: Idol for Durga Puja celebrations vandalised in Bangladesh again

A terracotta Mahisashurmardini from Mathura, a stone Mahisashurmardini from Hyderabad, a Kalighat patachitra and Abanindranath Tagore's 'Ganesh Janani' will be featured among the exhibits.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 13:27 [IST]