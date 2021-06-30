Kolkata: The saga of a conman who spent his own money to run fake vaccination camps

Kolkata, June 30: The West Bengal has rolled out the Student Credit Card scheme, which the Trinamool Congress had promised in its election manifesto.

Under the new scheme, all residents of West Bengal, Class X (Ten) and above, pursuing Higher Secondary, UG, PG, Professional and Diploma courses or Doctoral/Post-Doctoral research courses from any recognized school, madrasah, college, university or higher educational institutions within the State, outside Bengal, and even in other countries, can avail the benefits of this scheme, till the age of 40 years.

Loan upto Rs 10 Lakh, under very easy terms and conditions, at a nominal yearly interest, will be provided to our students under this project and you will have long time - 15 years, to repay your outstanding liabilities. The application process is also very simple - everything will be online

Student Credit Card Eligibility

Anyone who has spent 10 years in West Bengal can avail the benefits of it.

Loan will be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral study in India or abroad.

One person is eligible for the scheme till 40 years of age.

Candidates studying for competitive exams like IITs, IIMs, NLUs, IAS, IPS, WBSC will also be eleigible to get the loan.

Fifteen years will be given to a student to repay the loan after getting a job.

Required Documents To Apply For West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme

Aadhar card Residence certificate Age proof Ration card Income certificate Bank account details Mobile number Passport size photograph

How to apply for Apply For West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme

Visit West Bengal government's official website https://wb.gov.in/

On left corner of homepage, you will see an announcement on Student Credit Card Scheme and click on the same.

Now, the Registration Form page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the required details like name, date of birth, gender and others

Submit and your registration details will be shown below

Next apply for Student Credit Card Scheme and complete the procedure

Download a copy for future reference

