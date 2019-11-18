Ex WB CM, ‘Maker of Modern WB’ Bidhan Chandra Roy’s bust vandalised in Burdwan

Kolkata

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Nov 18: A week after Swami Vivekananda's statue vandalised in JNU, former West Bengal Chief Minister and the 'Maker of Modern West Bengal' Bidhan Chandra Roy's bust was vandalised on Saturday in near a Congress party office in East Burdwan's Mankar, West Bengal.

Reportedly, in Mankar some shopkeepers and other eyewitnesses said the mob, mostly made up of youths, had hurled stones at the large bust of the eminent Indian physician, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter and politician and a Bharat Ratna recipient - Bidhan Chandra Roy, and smashed it to fragments.

According to reports, on this day before the incident, agitators were also protesting against Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale deal outside Congress headquarters.

The Congress workers of Mankar on Sunday had blocked the Mankar-Galsi Road for at least two hours. The Congress workers also accused the opposition party BJP of vandalising the bust and lodged a complaint at Budbud police station.

Some Congress leaders of the area said that the bust made of cement and plaster had been set up in front of the party office since 2011.

The state Congress chief Somen Mitra lashed at the opposition party BJP and said that the vandalising of Roy's bust and defacing Bidhan Bhavan (their party' headquarters) is an affront to Bengali sentiment.

However, the saffron brigade has denied the charge. BJP State president Dilip Ghosh has cleared it saying that his party don't believe in the practice of vandalising idols or busts. And he and his party thinks Congress is trying to frame them.