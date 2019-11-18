  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex WB CM, ‘Maker of Modern WB’ Bidhan Chandra Roy’s bust vandalised in Burdwan

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 18: A week after Swami Vivekananda's statue vandalised in JNU, former West Bengal Chief Minister and the 'Maker of Modern West Bengal' Bidhan Chandra Roy's bust was vandalised on Saturday in near a Congress party office in East Burdwan's Mankar, West Bengal.

    Reportedly, in Mankar some shopkeepers and other eyewitnesses said the mob, mostly made up of youths, had hurled stones at the large bust of the eminent Indian physician, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter and politician and a Bharat Ratna recipient - Bidhan Chandra Roy, and smashed it to fragments.

    Ex WB CM, ‘Maker of Modern WB’ Bidhan Chandra Roy’s bust vandalised in Burdwan
    Former West Bengal Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy

    According to reports, on this day before the incident, agitators were also protesting against Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale deal outside Congress headquarters.

    Cyclone 'Bulbul': Centre not providing funds that are due to Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

    The Congress workers of Mankar on Sunday had blocked the Mankar-Galsi Road for at least two hours. The Congress workers also accused the opposition party BJP of vandalising the bust and lodged a complaint at Budbud police station.

    Some Congress leaders of the area said that the bust made of cement and plaster had been set up in front of the party office since 2011.

    The state Congress chief Somen Mitra lashed at the opposition party BJP and said that the vandalising of Roy's bust and defacing Bidhan Bhavan (their party' headquarters) is an affront to Bengali sentiment.

    However, the saffron brigade has denied the charge. BJP State president Dilip Ghosh has cleared it saying that his party don't believe in the practice of vandalising idols or busts. And he and his party thinks Congress is trying to frame them.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    west bengal vandalised

    Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 14:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue