Kerala SSLC Result 2020 to be announced at 2 pm today: How to check

Kochi

oi-Deepika S

Kocchi, June 30: Kerala SSLC Result 2020 is likely to be released on June 30, 2020. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan would be annoucning the SSLC result at 2 pm on the official website.

The Kerala SSLC class 10 result will not be released at 11 am, as decided earlier. The state education minister C Raveendranath will announce the class 10 result at 2 pm. Along with the SSLC result, the result of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (hearing impaired) will also be released.

Due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19, the SSLC exams were postponed from March to May. The pending exams were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 13 lakh students in SSLC, +1 and +2 appeared for the exams held under strict health protocols.

Karnataka PUC, SSLC Results to be out on these dates

Official websites to check: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

SSLC Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link activated for SSLC Result 2020 - a new window would open.

On the new window, enter your roll nmber and submit.

Your score would be visible on the screen.

Keep a copy of it for further reference