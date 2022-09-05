YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check winning numbers for Win Win W 683 for Sep 5

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Sep 05: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 683 Result' on Monday.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check winning numbers for Win Win W 683 for Sep 5

    Prize Money:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    7th Prize: Rs 500
    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Check the winning numbers:

    1st Prize-
    Rs :75,00,000/-
    WX 360999

    2nd Prize-

    Rs :5,00,000/-

    WP 381582

    3rd Prize-

    Rs :1,00,000/-
    WN 745390
    WO 368280
    WP 516425
    WR 424839
    WS 603104
    WT 790436
    WU 600816
    WV 100742
    WW 741482
    WX 279882
    WY 604493
    WZ 904823

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    Only BJP has a future in Kerala: Amit ShahOnly BJP has a future in Kerala: Amit Shah

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    lottery kerala

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 15:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X