Kerala Lottery result: Check 'Karunya KR-571' winning numbers for Oct 15

Kochi, Oct 15: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Saturday announced the results of 'Karunya KR-571' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize receives Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/-

KS 577450

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

KN 577450 KO 577450

KP 577450 KR 577450

KT 577450 KU 577450

KV 577450 KW 577450

KX 577450 KY 577450 KZ 577450

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/-

KP 352939

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/-

KN 260470

KO 980813

KP 835405

KR 447812

KS 825914

KT 245968

KU 585720

KV 128767

KW 315313

KX 501002

KY 767523

KZ 160550

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya (KR-571)'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 15:27 [IST]