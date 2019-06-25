RSOS 10th results 2019 expected today, how to check

Jaipur

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, June 25: The RSOS 10th results 2019 is expected to be declared today.

The result once declared will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that there was a delay in the declaration of the results. The results would be published only in the online format. Students must note that the website could be slow when the results are declared as there would be a very heavy load on the servers. The results once declared will be available on education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

How to check RSOS 10th Results 2019:

Go to education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout