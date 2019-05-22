  • search
    RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 to be declared today at this time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jaipur, May 22: The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The RBSE will declared the result today at 3 pm. A date for the RBSE 10th results 2019 is yet to be announced.

    Nearly 10 lakh candidates had registered for the 12th exam that was held in March and April this year. The results once declared will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019:

