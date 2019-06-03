RBSE 10th Result 2019 to be declared today

Jaipur

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, June 03: The RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

In 2018, 79.86 per cent of the candidates had passed the examination. There are reports that the board is making attempts to declare the results today. The preliminary preparations for the declaration of the results are complete. It was expected that the results would be declared on Friday. Last year the results were declared on June 11 2018.

It may be recalled that the RBSE Class 12 results for the arts, commerce and science streams had been declared between May 12 and May 22 2019. 92.88 per cent had passed in the Science stream, while for Commerce it was 91.46 per cent. 88 per cent had passed in the Arts stream. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2019:

Go to rajresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout