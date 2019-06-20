Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 result date confirmed, counselling starts in July

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jaipur, June 20: The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted on May 26 for Diploma in Elementary Education. The results are expected to be declared on June 30 2019.

    Based on the exam results, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process. This would be held in the second week of July. Candidates must score at least 50 per cent marks to qualify. For those who fall under the reserved category the minimum passing marks should be 45 per cent. The result once declared will be available on rajrmsa.nic.in.

    How to check Rajasthan BSTC result 2019:

    • Go to rajrmsa.nic.in
    • Click on the download result link
    • A PDF will open
    • Check result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
