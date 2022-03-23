Won’t quit at any cost: Imran Khan ahead of no-trust vote

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Mar 23: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted that he will not resign under any circumstance, ahead of a no-confidence motion to be held on Friday.

"I will not resign under any circumstance. I will play till the last ball (...) and I will surprise them (opposition) a day before as they are still under pressure," Prime Minister Khan said, without revealing further details.

Talking to reporters here, he said the Opposition has laid all of their cards, but the no-confidence motion against him would not be successful.

"My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet," he said confidently. "No one should be under the false impression that I will sit at home. I will not resign, and why should I? Should I resign due to the pressure from thieves?" he said while referring to the opposition leaders' no-trust vote against him.

Khan also said it was wrong to consistently attack and criticise the army as a powerful military was crucial for Pakistan.

"Had the army not been here, the country would have split into three parts." "The army should not be criticised for politicking," he said.

The prime minister also said his statement on neutrality was taken in the "wrong context". "I said that in the context of preventing evil and asking people to do good."

Khan said he has good relations with the military to date. The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Earlier this month, the powerful army distanced itself from the brewing political situation in the country, saying it has nothing to do with politics.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session for the no-confidence motion on 25 March -- and in line with the NA rules, the voting has to take place after three and within seven days.

Ahead of trust vote, three major allies of the ruling government have shifted their loyalty to join the opposition alliance.

Imran Khan is facing an internal revolt with several lawmakers of the National Assembly deserting the PTI and joining the opposition ranks. Earlier, around 24 lawmakers announced to vote in favour of the no-trust move and dissociated themselves from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

In the 342-member National Assembly, the party has 155 members and the support of 23 members from six other parties. It needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. With 24 of its own MNAs turning dissidents.