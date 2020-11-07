Will win White House race with over 300 electoral votes: Biden on 4th day of counting

YouTube
    Washington, Nov 07: As the world waits with bated breath for the next US President and counting runs into the fourth day, Joe Biden has said Democrats are winning the race to White House and will be winning over 300 electoral votes.

    Biden is on the cusp of securing the presidency after gaining narrow leads over Donald Trump in key battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.

    Donald Trump in the meanwhile has threatened more lawsuits and warned Joe Biden to not claim the presidency just yet as "the legal proceedings are just now beginning".

    According to an AP tally, Joe Biden has secured 264 Electoral College votes while the required number is 270 and Trump has managed 214 so far.

    Joe Biden is currently leading in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona with narrow margins and the votes are still being counted.

    Joe Biden would need 6 more electoral votes to secure the win.

    Securing Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes or Georgia's 6 votes would put Biden over the 270 he needs to win the presidency.

    Across the US, Biden is leading Trump by 4.1 million votes out of a record 147 million cast in the 2020 US elections

    Story first published: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
