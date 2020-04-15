  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WHO funding halted by Trump over handling of coronavirus

    By
    |

    Washington, Apr 15: US President Donald Trump said that he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organisation. The decision was taken over the handling by the WHO of the coronavirus pandemic.

    WHO funding halted by Trump over handling of coronavirus
    US President Donald Trump

    WHO has failed in its basic duty and must be held responsible. The group had promoted China's disinformation about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus, Trump also said.

    Donald Trump played down coronavirus crisis amid warnings from intelligence, health officials: NYT

    US is the biggest donor to the WHO. The US contributes over USD 400 million, which is around 15 per cent of the overall budget. Trump has been extremely critical of the organisation and he also reacted angrily to the response by his administration.

    The move has however drawn criticism and the American Medical Association called it a dangerous step in the wrong direction. The association has asked Trump to re-consider his decision, while stating that the move will not help in controlling the pandemic.

    Trump has accused WHO of being too lenient towards China in the early days of the pandemic. Trump also said this attitude had caused unnecessary deaths. The WHO has failed in its basic duty, Trump also said.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump world health organisation coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X