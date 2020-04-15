WHO funding halted by Trump over handling of coronavirus

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Apr 15: US President Donald Trump said that he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organisation. The decision was taken over the handling by the WHO of the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO has failed in its basic duty and must be held responsible. The group had promoted China's disinformation about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus, Trump also said.

US is the biggest donor to the WHO. The US contributes over USD 400 million, which is around 15 per cent of the overall budget. Trump has been extremely critical of the organisation and he also reacted angrily to the response by his administration.

The move has however drawn criticism and the American Medical Association called it a dangerous step in the wrong direction. The association has asked Trump to re-consider his decision, while stating that the move will not help in controlling the pandemic.

Trump has accused WHO of being too lenient towards China in the early days of the pandemic. Trump also said this attitude had caused unnecessary deaths. The WHO has failed in its basic duty, Trump also said.