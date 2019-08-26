WATCH: When Donald Trump coaxed PM Modi to speak in English

Biarritz/London, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shared some light moments during a joint media interaction before they got down to their discussions on Kashmir issue on the sidelines of G7 Summiit.

To a question about talks between the two leaders, PM Modi said in Hindi: "I think you should let us have the discussions first, then we will let you know whatever is needed."

"He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk," Trump joked when Prime Minister Modi asked reporters to let the leaders talk in privacy.

#WATCH France: US President Donald Trump jokes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of #G7Summit. Trump says, "He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk" pic.twitter.com/ee66jWb1GQ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

The two leaders also held each other's hand while everybody present in the room burst into laughter.

The two leaders held 40-minute discussions in Biarritz, the French town which is hosting the meeting of the world's most industrialised nations.

In contrast, President Trump imitated PM Modi while talking about India's import taxes on luxury motorcycleslast year, reportedly mimicked the prime minister during his interaction with the governors.

President Donald Trump yet again imitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sans the Indian accent, this time.

The high import duty on Harley-Davidson bikes has been a sore spot for the US president, who reiterated his displeasure, saying the US was "getting nothing" out of the recent tariff cut from 100 per cent to 50 per cent.

"Now, the prime minister, who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day and said we are lowering it to 50 per cent. I said okay, but so far we're getting nothing," Trump said to a gathering of governors of all the states at the White House.

Trump then went on to imitate Prime Minister Modi by folding his hands and taking on a soft and serious tone, "He said it beautifully, he is a beautiful man and he said I just want to inform you that we have reduced it to 75 and we have further reduced it to 50. And I further said, huh, what do I say? Am I supposed to be thrilled?"

He said the US gets "zero" when it buys an Indian motorcycle.

"So when they have a motorbike -- a big number, by the way -- they have a company that does a lot of business. They have a motorcycle or a motorbike that comes into our country -- the number is zero. We get zero. They get 100 per cent, brought down to 75; brought down, now, to 50. Okay," Trump said.

PM Narendra Modi rejected any scope for third party mediation on Kashmir between India and Pakistan. He pointed out that both neighbouring countries can resolve all issues bilaterally. Modi's remarks to the US President came hours after Trump said he will discuss the Kashmir issue with the former on the sidelines of the G7 summit.