Watch: Car in flames after it rams into gate of Russian embassy

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: A driver rammed his car into the gate of the Russian embassy in Bucharest early on Wednesday, the police in the Romanian capital said.

Videos showed that the car in front of the gate in flames before the firefighters arrived at the scene. It is yet to be ascertained whether the act was accidental or deliberate.

Several Russian embassies in Europe have been targeted by protesters following the Russian military action in Ukraine.

Romania on Tuesday said that it would expel 10 Russian diplomats who are not acting in accordance with international rules. Since the outbreak of the war nearly 6.24 lakh Ukrainians have fled to Romania.