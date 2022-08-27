Was paid Rs 30,000 by Pakistan colonel to strike in India says captured terrorist

Islamabad, Aug 27: Over 1,000 people have died due to flash floods triggered by destructive monsoon rains across Pakistan since June.

More than half of Pakistan is under water while the government has declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding. Several videos of the floods creating wreak havoc in the country have now gone viral.

Meanwhile, the internet and telecommunication services have been suspended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, announced the country's telecommunication regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday.

Horrifying footage from S. #Pakistan today of entire building washed away by floods. Over 935 people killed, more than 33 million affected, worst natural disaster for country in decades: pic.twitter.com/aO6ZMlQycf — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 26, 2022

PTA on its Twitter handle wrote, "Communication services have been affected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Doonbala, Swat, Madin, Lal Qila Samarbagdir, Tank, and DI Khan due to damage to optical fiber cables and power outages due to heavy rains and floods." "PTA is fully monitoring the situation and steps are underway to fully restore services," it added.

Kalam, #Swat, #Pakistan: multi-storey hotel collapses into the severely flooding Swat river, after its foundation was washed away by the water. pic.twitter.com/o5wP8MyTVL — Intel Consortium (HADR-FLOODS) (@INTELPSF) August 26, 2022

Nowshera in KP is expecting 400.000 Cusecs tonight plus the flooding in indus, this is devastating. Every inch in #Pakistan is under water at the moment. The calamity is unprecedented. #PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/ufeEkUsAF9 — Shahid Ajmal Malik (@shahid_ajmal) August 26, 2022

As a result of flash floods, flight operations to and from Quetta Airport were also suspended while a key railway bridge connecting the city to other parts collapsed. PTA, in a statement, had said that due to heavy downpours and flash floods in Balochistan and subsequent damage to optical fibre cable, voice, and data services have been impacted in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pashin, Chaman, Panjgor, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah, reported Khaama Press.

Our Prime Minister and our Foreign Minister are trying their best but still it's not enough.



Because of 1st world countries we are facing the worst type of global warming, innocent souls are dying. we don't deserve this because we are not responsible for global warming pic.twitter.com/hi2G2HYBze — Unjoo (Climate Crisis) (@Ji_Kahein) August 27, 2022

Alarming situation in Swat. In many places Swat river is blocked due to land sliding, and water level is increasing constantly.

This video is from my home town Peshmal. 🤲😭#Swat pic.twitter.com/0HCwUC2dNc — Ibrar ul Haq (@Ibrarulhaq101) August 26, 2022

The provincial capital of Balochistan was effectively cut off from the rest of the country after the ongoing torrential rains severed all sorts of communication lines, as well as land and air traffic routes. However, the services were restored on Friday, PTA said.

Even prime hotels complete houses and Markets washed aways and hundreds of people lost in flood..havoc and huge catastrophe across Pakistan and tourist spot Swat..#FloodinPakistan pic.twitter.com/sML9wmpGvE — Stay @ Home Stay Safe (@ImranUsafzai) August 27, 2022

I urge international community to help #Pakistan in one of the worst natural calamities to hit the country. Millions of people are homeless across #Sindh #Balochistan and #SouthPunjab due to floods and in need of tents, packaged food and medicines #FloodsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/1z3iil5bJe — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) August 24, 2022

Extreme floods continue this morning in Malakand division of #Swat, #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/JBPDZDcqmT — Intel Consortium (HADR-FLOODS) (@INTELPSF) August 26, 2022