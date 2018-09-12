Vijay Mallya extradition case: 'I have offered comprehensive settlement'

London, Sep 12: Vijay Mallya on Wednesday appeared before a London court on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing in his extradition case, during which the judge is expected to review a video of the Mumbai jail cell prepared by Indian authorities for the embattled liquor tycoon.

When asked if he has convinced the Court the he has the means to pay what he said he will, Mallya said,''Obviously, that is why a settlement offer has been made. The hearing is on 18th September.''

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in UK last April, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs. 9,000 crores.

At the previous hearing in July in the Westminster Magistrates' Court in, Judge Emma Arbuthnot had asked the Indian authorities to submit a "step by step video" of the Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail for "the avoidance of doubt" over the availability of natural light in the cell where the businessman is expected to be detained pre-trial, during trial and in the event he is convicted by the Indian courts.

The extradition trial, which opened at the London court on 4 December last year, is aimed at laying out a prima facie case of fraud against Mallya.

Mallya's defence team has deposed a series of expert witnesses to claim he had no "fraudulent" intentions and that he is unlikely to get a fair trial in India.