Video: Brazil residents shocked to see spiders ‘flying’ around

Brasilia, Jan 17: It is not a common sight but nevertheless it happened. Residents of a rural area in south-east Brazil recently were scared to see several spiders 'flying' in the air. The phenomenon was brought to the notice of the people by one Cecilia Juninho Fonseca who saw the unique occurrence while travelling with his family to his grandparents' farm in Espírito Santo do Dourado, The Guardian reported. He spotted several black dots in the sky and realised soon that it was the eight-legged insect, several of them.

Fonseca told a local newspaper that he was "stunned and scared" to see the spiders 'flying' around. Jercina Martinelli, Fonseca's grandmother, told another local media outlet: "There were many more webs and spiders than you can see in the video. We've seen this before, always at dusk on days when it's been really hot."

However, the phenomenon was not something that happened for the first time, a report on Metro website said. It is said to be typical in the region during hot and humid weather. However, many called the footage of the "raining spiders" as "Sky-crawling".