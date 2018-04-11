US-Russia relations worse than what it was during Cold War era: Trump

The United States (US)-Russia relations plunged to a new low today (April 11) with President Donald Trump saying that Moscow-Washington ties are worse than ever before. Russia had earlier warned that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel enclave would be shot down, reported Reuters.

Trump had threatened military action following a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, on Saturday that activists say killed at least 40 people, many of them children.

"Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?," Trump said on Wednesday (April 11).

The UN Security Council has failed to adopt two competing resolutions that would have established a mechanism to investigate use of chemical weapons in Syria as well as another concerning a fact-finding mission in the war-torn country.

The Security Council, voting on Tuesday on the three separate draft resolutions, failed to rally the votes needed to launch an 'independent mechanism of investigation' into the incident, as delegates voiced frustration over the continued paralysis and the expanding rifts between nations

The first draft considered on Tuesday, penned by the United States, which would have established a new investigative mechanism for one year, as well as identify those responsible for the use of chemical weapons, was rejected owing to a negative vote from Russia. The draft received 12 votes in favour, two against (Bolivia and Russia) and one abstention (China).

Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia, speaking following its veto, said the United States was attempting to mislead the international community.

Syrian opposition activists, rescue workers and medics say dozens of people died in a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma, in the Eastern Ghouta region. President Bashar al-Assad's government - which receives military backing from Russia - denies being behind any chemical attack, a BBC report said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

