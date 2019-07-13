  • search
    US may have to give assurance before seeking extradition of Dawood aide

    By Anuj Cariappa
    London, July 13: A court in the United Kingdom is likely to seek assurances from the United States before an aide of underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim is extradited.

    The US government is seeking the extradition of Jabir Motiwala from the UK. The assurance would have to be given in connection with the human rights.

    File photo of Dawood Ibrahim
    Motiwala's legal team raised the issue of mental health and reported suicide attempts as the main reasons to resist an extradition. The Crown Prosecution Service informed the court that its would oppose seeking the assurance from the US.

    The court however said that it would pass a ruling on this regard after getting written submissions by August 19. The court has fixed the next date of hearing as July 22.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 8:03 [IST]
