Upset Saudi Prince recalls pvt ket flying Imran Khan: Pak says utter fabrication

    Islamabad, Oct 08: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was so upset by some actions of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York that he reportedly "snubbed" him by ordering his private jet to "disembowel" the Pakistani delegation.

    Prince Salman gave Prime minister Khan his private jet to travel to the US on a week-long visit and to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last month. Khan went to Riyadh and held talks with the Crown Prince first before leaving for the US.

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

    Pakistan however denied this claim as utter fabrication.

    Doval in Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince expresses understanding over India’s J&K move

    It was reported that the special jet developed a "technical glitch" as Khan was returning to Islamabad from New York on September 28, forcing the Prime Minister and his delegation to return to New York and then take a commercial flight back to Pakistan.

    However, according to a report in weekly newspaper 'The Friday Times', the Crown Prince recalled the plane as he was unhappy with some of Khan's actions.

    "Inexplicably, the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, was so alienated by some dimensions of the Pakistani prime minister's diplomacy in New York - he couldn't have been happy at the prospect of Imran Khan, Recip Tayyib Erdogan and Mahathir Mohammad planning to jointly represent the Islamic bloc, nor with Pakistan's interlocution with Iran without his explicit approval - that he visibly snubbed Imran by ordering his private jet to disembowel the Pakistani delegation," says the editorial written by veteran journalist Najam Sethi.

