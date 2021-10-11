Unrealistic: China accuses India of insisting on 'unreasonable' demands

Beijing, Oct 11: The 13th level military talks between India and China has failed to make any headway to resolve the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. China has accused India of insisting on "unreasonable and unrealistic demands".

India still insisted on the unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which made the negotiations more difficult, China's PLA Western Theater Command spokesperson said after the 13th round of the corps commander-level talks between China and India on Sunday.

China hopes the Indian side will not misjudge the situation, cherish the hard-won situation in the China-India border areas, show sincerity and take actions, and work with China to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army saying on Monday that the "constructive suggestions" made by it were not agreeable to the Chinese side.

In a statement that indicated hardening of its position on the matter, the Army said the meeting on Sunday did not result in resolution of the issues in remaining areas and that the Indian side emphasised that it expects the Chinese side to work towards it.

"During the meeting, the Indian side, therefore, made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," the Army said in a statement.

The talks took place at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Sunday and they lasted for around eight-and-half hours.

