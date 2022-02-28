Ukrainian delegation arrives in Belarus

YouTube
    Minsk, Feb 28: Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Belarus to meet with a Russian delegation.

    The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Belta news agency reported.

    According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian delegation is ready for the talks and waiting for their Ukrainian counterparts to arrive.

    "As you know, President [of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko had a phone call with President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. After that, president Lukashenko turned to the Russian side, to President [Vladimir] Putin, asking him not to recall the Russian delegation, as Ukraine signaled its willingness to come to the talks in the Gomel region," Peskov said.

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:59 [IST]
