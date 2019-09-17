Twin Afghan blast: After suicide attack in Prez's election campaign, another blast in Kabul, 24 dead

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

Parwan , Sep 17: Twin attacks leave two Afghan cities in a pool of blood.

After a suicide attack in Parwan province, another blast reported in an area close to Massoud Square and US Embassy in Macroryan 2 area in the city of Kabul city.

A bomb explosion took place near election campaign rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province, the blast occurred midday as President Ghani began speaking at a campaign rally in the city of Charikar.

24 people are reported killed, and over 30 wounded.

Afghan officials say a sticky bomb attached to a police vehicle went off near the campaign.

There was no immediate word of casualties in the explosion. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that a suicide blast occurred close to the Defense Ministry's facility in PD9 in Kabul, no report on casualties yet.

The president's campaign spokesman Hamed Aziz says that Ghani was there but that he is safe and unharmed.

Aziz said he would provide more details later. Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan, says the explosion happened while the rally was underway on Tuesday, at the entrance to the venue.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Across Afghanistan, militant attacks have continued as the country prepares for presidential elections later this month.