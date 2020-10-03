YouTube
    Trump shifted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Washington, Oct 03: US President Donald Trump was hospitalised on Friday after learning that he had COVID-19.

    Trump was flown to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after being given an experimental antibody treatment.

    Trump shifted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
    US President Donald Trump

    Trump and first lady Melania have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday.

    Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus, will quarantine

    "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" President Trump tweeted.

    Trump''s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that his senior aide Hope Hicks was tested COVID-19 positive.

    The development is likely to bring to standstill his hectic election campaign.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 7:59 [IST]
