  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trump meets Sunder Pichai, says Google committed to US military, not China

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Mar 28: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Google CEO Sundar Pichai, whom he'd previously accused of indirectly boosting China's military, has reassured him that he is "totally committed" to US security.

    File photo of Sunder Pichai
    File photo of Sunder Pichai

    "Just met with @sundarpichai, President of @Google, who is obviously doing quite well," Trump tweeted after a White House meeting. "He stated strongly that he is totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military."

    Earlier this month Trump complained that Google's business activities in China were "helping China and their military."

    There was also criticism from General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who told Congress "the work that Google is doing in China is indirectly benefiting" China's armed forces.

    'Shameful Hypocrisy': Mike Pompeo blasts China over treatment of Muslims

    America's top military officer has also urged US tech giants to step up work on next generation 5G wireless technology so that US markets are not reliant on Chinese innovators, like leading telecom firm Huawei.Dominating 5G is "in our national interest," the general said.

    The US government though has deep suspicions that Huawei's technology would potentially open the doors to Chinese government penetration of US communications.

    A Google spokesperson said Pichai had "productive conversations" with Trump about "investing in the future of the American workforce, the growth of emerging technologies and our ongoing commitment to working with the U.S. government."

    PTI

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump sundar pichai

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue