Trump meets Imran Khan, says "I am ready, willing and able to mediate Kashmir issue"

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Washington, Sep 23: US President Donald Trump on Monday held a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he was willing to mediate the Kashmir issue if both the countries agree.

US President said he is a good arbitrator and can find a solution to the decades-old Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

"I am ready, willing and able. It's a complex issue. It's been going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it," Trump said during the bilateral meet with Imran Khan in New York today.

"I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Khan and PM Modi. I am a good mediator and I will mediate if there is assent from other side," US President Donald Trump said.

[No 'Bhaiyo aur Behno' or 'Mitron' this time, Modi greets the Texan way]

This comes a day after Trump shared the dais with Prime Minister Modi at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston. During his speech at Howdy Modi, the Prime Minister lashed out at Islamabad over terrorism and called Pakistan "a breeding ground of terrorists". PM said this in the presence of Trump.

India Pakistan ties have hit an all-time low after Modi-led government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.