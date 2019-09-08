Trump calls off peace talks with Taliban over Kabul car bombing

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Sep 08: US President Donald Trump has backed out of peace talks with the Taliban over the Kabul attack.

Trump said that he cancelled a secret meeting at Camp David with the Taliban and Afghanistan leaders after a bombing last week that killed 11 persons including an American soldier.

The decision comes in the wake of several lawmakers and members of the Trump administration stating that it is too early to withdraw from Afghanistan.

"Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations," Trump said in a tweet.

Last Thursday, a Taliban car bomb exploded killing 11 persons including an American soldier. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn't, they only made it worse, Trump tweeted. "If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don't have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight," he also said.