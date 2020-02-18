This video shows jetpack pilot flying like real-life Iron Man above Dubai skyline at 150mph

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Feb 18: The future is here! We thought we would have flying cars or chips implanted into our heads by now. Though it's 2020 and we don't have now but we have the next best thing.

In what looked like a scene straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, this incredible video footage shows a French skydiver Vince Reffett with a carbon fiber wing powered by four mini jet engine similar to the Marvel superhero Iron Man, taking off over Jumeirah Beach Residence.

The video was shared by Crown Prince of Dubai which shows the 'Jetman' took off on the runway at Skydive Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and then flew up to nearly 6,000 feet in altitude at 150 miles per hour using a jet pack similar to the Marvel superhero Iron Man.

Reffett was able to reach 1,000 meters of altitude in 30 seconds where he performed a loop before opening his parachute at 1,500 meters and returning safely to the ground. His flight lasted approximately three minutes.

Taking to Instagram, Shaikh Hamdan wrote,"A major milestone in the quest to achieve 100% autonomous human flight. Well done boys."

The video was soon viral which garnered nearly 500,000 views and 4000 comments in just two hours.

According to reports, the team at Jetman Dubai had built a jet-powered carbon-fibre wingsuit powered by four mini jet engines capable of propelling a man to fly, under the brand name of Jetman Dubai, in collaboration with XDuabi and powered by Expo 2020.

It is learnt that Reffett had conducted at least 50 preparatory flights, and he practiced more than 100 takeoffs and landings while under a cable and with a fall arresting system as precautionary measures.

However, this was the first time that something like this they have launched from the ground.