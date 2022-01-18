Racial bias in use of medical devices: Review on in UK

This man earns Rs 16,000 a day by standing in line for rich people

London, Jan 18: Standing in a queue is one exhausting and frustrating task, but the same can't be said for the rich and the privileged who can get things done by hiring a professional queuer.

Freddie Beckitt is a professional queuer in London and is earning over ₹16,000 a day. He charges ₹£20 ( ₹2,029) an hour by waiting in queue for people who don't want to. Basically, he is the one who lines up for hours to buy something from a store. Beckitt claims that he earns up to £160 in one day.

The 31-year-old told The Sun that queuing comes naturally to him as he's a Londoner and has practised it "down to a fine art". He said the best jobs for waiting in line are for tickets to popular events.

He remains the busiest during summer when big events and exhibitions are on in London.

"I worked eight hours for a job queuing for the V&A's Christian Dior exhibition for some very well-to-do people around their mid-sixties," he told The Sun.

"The actual queuing was just three hours but they asked me to collect their tickets too and wait for them to arrive, so I just had hours perusing the V&A museum being paid £20 an hour, it was great," he added.

Beckitt further advertises his skills on Taskrabbit as someone who offers services like pet sitting, packing, errands and gardening.

Beckitt knows his best bargain, he says he can't charge more than £20 an hour and the work doesn't require any skill or even hard work.

Interestingly, his clients vary from families to young people who do not wish to stand in long queues.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:49 [IST]