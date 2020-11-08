'This was a stolen election': Donald Trump cries fraud after losing US presidential election

Washington, Nov 08: Donald Trump cried foul play in the recently-held US presidential election which he lost to Democrat challenger Joe Biden. Before calling it a "stolen election", Trump alleged that the Democrats "stole what they had to steal".

"We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it's impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states," Trump tweeted.

"....Where it mattered, they stole what they had to steal," he added.

Trump, 74, who was at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday when the race was called, has not denied the outcome of the election, privately at least, CNN, quoted sources as saying.

But Trump was continuing to push his attorneys to pursue legal challenges that would delay formal certification of the results of the 2020 presidential polls.

Biden, in his victory speech on Saturday night, did not mention Trump, a Republican, by name.

Biden said he was humbled by the trust America had placed in him and reached out to those Americans who did not vote for him.

"I understand the disappointment tonight. I''ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let''s give each other a chance," he said, adding later in his remarks, "This is the time to heal in America."

Biden claimed that he would be a president that would lead the entire nation, regardless of political party.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify - who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States," Biden said.

The former vice president noted in his remarks that it is time both sides "listen to each other again."

"It''s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans," Biden said.