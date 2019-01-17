Theresa May government survives no-confidence vote after Brexit failure

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

London, Jan 17: Theresa May government survived no-confidence vote moved by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn a day after the crushing defeat for Brexit deal. Theresa May comfortably won the no-confidence vote, by 325 to 306 - a majority of 19.

Theresa May has just announced that she wants to start talks with the leaders of the opposition parties tonight about a way forward on Brexit.

Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn leader said he does not want to start talks with Theresa May until she rules out a no-deal Brexit.

A day before British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to reject Brexit deal by a margin of 230 votes. With this, Prime Minister Theresa May sustained the largest ever House of Commons defeat for the Government.