    Theresa May government survives no-confidence vote after Brexit failure

    London, Jan 17: Theresa May government survived no-confidence vote moved by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn a day after the crushing defeat for Brexit deal. Theresa May comfortably won the no-confidence vote, by 325 to 306 - a majority of 19.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May. File photo

    Theresa May has just announced that she wants to start talks with the leaders of the opposition parties tonight about a way forward on Brexit.

    Labour Party  Jeremy Corbyn leader said he does not want to start talks with Theresa May until she rules out a no-deal Brexit.

    Setback for May, British MPs vote overwhelmingly to reject Brexit deal

    A day before British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to reject Brexit deal by a margin of 230 votes. With this, Prime Minister Theresa May sustained the largest ever House of Commons defeat for the Government.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 1:09 [IST]
