Suicide blast in Afghan mosque claims 18 lives, 50 injured

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kabul, Oct 18: At least 18 people killed and nearly 50 others wounded in two blasts inside a mosque in Jalalabad city in the eastern province of Nangarhar in Afghanistan on Thursday afternoon, during prayers, local officials confirmed.

Reportedly, the incident took place at approximately 2 pm local time in the Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna district.

"The death count will rise. Most of the wounded have been taken to nearby hospitals," an official said.

President Ghani condemned today's suicide bombing in Jalalabad and said "terrorists" cannot face the Afghan security forces on the battlefield, therefore, they target Afghan civilians.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts.