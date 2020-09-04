Social media abuzz with Taiwan shooting down Chinese Su-35 fighter plane

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Taiwanese social media is abuzz with claims that China's Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by the country's air defence system.

A report by The Jewish Press said that the plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after intruding into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

There are multiple videos on the social media showing a jet engulfed in thick smoke. The video is however from an unknown location.

The people Of Taiwan are with India .



Taiwan just shot down Chinese SU KAI 35 Fighter jet!



The pilot was seriously injured in the crash of the Chinese PLA’s Su Kai 35 fighter jet flying over the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.



Congratulations, @globaltimesnews! pic.twitter.com/Bhv5nSUVSq — wang chung 又是这个武汉妹子 (@wangchungbhos) September 4, 2020

There is absolutely no confirmation on this claim. Many users have in fact flagged the report terming it as false. Others claimed that the plane crashed due to a technical glitch.

Russia had in 2019 completed the deliveries of the Su-35 fighter planes to China under a contract that was signed in November 2015.