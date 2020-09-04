YouTube
    Social media abuzz with Taiwan shooting down Chinese Su-35 fighter plane

    New Delhi, Sep 04: The Taiwanese social media is abuzz with claims that China's Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by the country's air defence system.

    Social media abuzz with Taiwan shooting down Chinese Su-35 fighter plane

    A report by The Jewish Press said that the plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after intruding into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

    There are multiple videos on the social media showing a jet engulfed in thick smoke. The video is however from an unknown location.

    There is absolutely no confirmation on this claim. Many users have in fact flagged the report terming it as false. Others claimed that the plane crashed due to a technical glitch.

    Russia had in 2019 completed the deliveries of the Su-35 fighter planes to China under a contract that was signed in November 2015.

