Singer Guru Randhawa assaulted in Canada's Vancouver after his concert

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Vancouver, July 30: Singer Guru Randhawa was reportedly assaulted in Vancouver after he performed a concert at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. As per tribuneindia.com, Guru was assaulted by an unidentified man.

According to reports, the incident happened when Guru was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver.

As per statements of people present in the concert, the man who assaulted Guru was behaving in a rowdy manner during the singer's performance as well.

A picture of the Suit-Suit singer is currently going viral on social media in which he is seen wiping his face off. His singer friend Preet Harpal shared the viral picture on Facebook and expressed concern over an artiste's safety at such concerts.

Police and ambulance arrived on the spot. However, the identity of the attacker remains unknown.

It is also learnt that the singer is reportedly going to visit Pakistan for a performance soon.

Randhawa is known for his songs 'Lahore', 'High-Rated Gabru', 'Suit Suit', and 'Ban Meri Rani'. Lahore is his most-viewed song ever, with over 700 million views on YouTube.

In April, the singer released 'Slowly Slowly', featuring rapper Pitbull. The multilingual track, released by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, is Randhawa's first international collaboration.