Russian cosmonauts take 6-hours spacewalk to probe mystery hole in ISS

Russian cosmonauts take 6-hours spacewalk to probe mystery hole in ISS

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Moscow, Dec 13: Two Russian cosmonauts took a 6 hours spacewalk on Tuesday seeking to resolve the mystery of a small hole found in the side of a craft docked at the International Space Station.

Two Russian cosmonauts -- Oleg Kononenko and Sergey Prokopyev's six-hour-long spacewalk began at 1600 GMT, a live broadcast by Roscosmos showed.

The two Russians spent about six hours moving across the station, setting up a workstation from which they could stabilize themselves and cut into a Soyuz spacecraft attached to the station.

Using a small pair of scissors-an extremely delicate process with the clumsy gloves of his spacesuit-Kononenko sought to sample the exterior of the leak site that was clearly visible in live, televised video.

After 6th hour of spacewalk, the duo took samples to solve the mystery of a hole in their capsule docked at International Space Station (ISS).

"It is time to go home," a voice from the control centre said shortly before the cosmonauts started moving back toward the space station.