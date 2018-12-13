  • search
    Moscow, Dec 13: Two Russian cosmonauts took a 6 hours spacewalk on Tuesday seeking to resolve the mystery of a small hole found in the side of a craft docked at the International Space Station.

    Two Russian cosmonauts -- Oleg Kononenko and Sergey Prokopyev's six-hour-long spacewalk began at 1600 GMT, a live broadcast by Roscosmos showed.

    Russian cosmonauts take 6-hours spacewalk to probe mystery hole in ISS
    Image Courtesy: NASA TV

    The two Russians spent about six hours moving across the station, setting up a workstation from which they could stabilize themselves and cut into a Soyuz spacecraft attached to the station.

    Using a small pair of scissors-an extremely delicate process with the clumsy gloves of his spacesuit-Kononenko sought to sample the exterior of the leak site that was clearly visible in live, televised video.

    Also Read | Soyuz Rocket makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan

    After 6th hour of spacewalk, the duo took samples to solve the mystery of a hole in their capsule docked at International Space Station (ISS).

    "It is time to go home," a voice from the control centre said shortly before the cosmonauts started moving back toward the space station.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 16:44 [IST]
