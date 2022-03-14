YouTube
    Russia-Ukraine talks today; Zelenskyy renews push for no-fly zone

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 14: The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place today after both sides cited progress over the weekend.

    Representational Image

    "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention.

    On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results," tweeted Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the administration under President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    "To clarify. At the negotiations, the RF not putting ultimatums, but carefully listens to our proposals. Will not give up any of the positions. Our demands are - the end of the war and the withdrawal of RF troops. I see the understanding and there is a dialogue, " he added.

    Today is day 18 of the Russia-Ukraine war. Both the countries have met thrice but without significant results.

    Monday's will be the fourth round of talks as the two sides try to negotiate a cease-fire and safe passage corridors for civilians.

    Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia.

    In his virtual address on Monday, Zelenskyy said: "I reiterate that if you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of NATO citizens."

    He spoke a day after thirty-five people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched airstrikes on a military training ground, near the border with NATO member Poland.

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 9:08 [IST]
