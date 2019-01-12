Congress in alliance or not, end result same for BJP: Rahul Gandhi after SP-BSP's snub

oi-Deepika S

Dubai, Jan 12: On a day when the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) decided to exclude the Congress from their pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said he will not be disappointed as long as they manage to overthrow the BJP.

"They have taken a decision in Uttar Pradesh, and we will have to take our own decision too. The Congress has lots to offer to the people of Uttar Pradesh. I have tremendous respect for the leaders of the BSP and Samajwadi Party, and recognise that they have the right to do what they want," he said at a media conference in Dubai.

"The Congress is efficiently forming political alliances in other states. I won't be disappointed about Mayawati-Akhilesh alliance as long as the BJP does not come to power," Gandhi said.

Rejecting suggestions that not being part of the alliance was a setback for the Congress, Gandhi said it does not matter if his party fights separately or together with the SP and BSP, because the end result would be the same - "the BJP won't get their seats".

While SP and BSP will be contesting 76 out of 80 seats and RLD will take two, the alliance has now taken responsibility of the state and has left the national task of dethroning the BJP from the Centre to the Congress.

Mayawati, while announcing the historic alliance at a press conference, had slammed the Congress as she explained why the party was not included, but Gandhi refused to counter the comments, saying, "They spoke wrong things against the Congress but it's okay... we will find our place."

The Congress chief further said that he believes that his party still has a lot to offer UP. "We will obviously fight the elections in UP. We will do our best. We will fight for our ideology," he said.