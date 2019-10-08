Rajnath Singh to perform "Shastra Puja" after receiving first of the 36 Rafale Fighters

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Paris, Oct 08: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Bordeux, France, where he will attend the induction ceremony of Rafale and will receive the first of the 36 Dassault made fighter aircraft.

The Defence Minister will also perform "Shastra Puja" (a custom followed during Dussehra) and take a sortie in the aircraft. As per the latest report, Singh is at the Merignac air base near Bordeaux where Rafale would be handed over. He was also shown a Rafale Jet at the Dassualt assembly line facility in Mérignac.

During his sortie, the Defence Minister will sit in the rear cockpit while a French pilot flies the customised Rafale fighter jet with tail number RB-01.

The Dassault made fighter is likely to be inducted into the IAF's 'Golden Arrows' 17 Squadron which was was disbanded in 2016.

Earlier today, Singh met French President Emmanuel Macron. After his talks with Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Singh flew to Merignac, a suburb of the south-western French town of Bordeaux, where he will participate in the official handover ceremony for the first Rafale combat jet acquired by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

India and France had inked a deal in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 jets at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore. The Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems among others.

Why India badly needed Rafale fighters?

Rafale is technologically more advanced than any fighters that IAF has. Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft while the Mirage 2000 and the Su-30 MkI which IAF uses are third or fourth-generation fighters. LCA Tejas is considered as a fourth-generation in terms of avionics and technology but it is too small an aircraft to make a difference.