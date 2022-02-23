YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Putin’s recognition of Ukrainian rebels a genius move says Trump

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Feb 23: Former US President, Donald Trump has said that the move by Russian President, Vladimir Putin to recognise the Ukrainian rebels is a genius move.

    "I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful," Trump said.

    Putin’s recognition of Ukrainian rebels a genius move says Trump

    Donald Trump said that the crisis in Ukraine would have never happened under his watch.

    "If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all," Trump said in a statement.

    "I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump administration what he is doing now, no way," Trump also said.

    While Putin has ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure two breakaway enclaves there has been a backlash from the international community. President Joe Biden has imposed economic sanctions on the two enclaves.

    However on a question about sanctions on Russia itself, a US official said that they are going to assess what Russia has done. Trump also went on to criticise the weak response and added that this did not match Russia's actions.

    "Now it has begun, oil prices are going higher and higher, and Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but getting, because of the oil and gas surge, richer and richer," Trump said.

    More UKRAINE News  

    Read more about:

    ukraine russia donald trump

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X