Proud moment: Indian American student’s artwork to be displayed at US Capitol

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Mar 31: In a proud moment for Indian Americans, the artwork of a community student from Florida is all set to be displayed at the US Capitol.

Sraddha Karthik, a Grade 11 student from a Tampa high school in Florida, has been declared the winner of the annual Congressional Art Competition at the Tampa Museum of Art where high school students from across Hillsborough County competed for a spot to showcase their work in the US Capitol.

This year, Sraddha Karthik, who came to the United States at the age of one along with her parents from Chennai, bagged the top prize with her graphite drawing "Pensive Gaze" created with intricacy and precision, said a media release issued by Congresswoman Kathy Castor.

Karthik's self-portrait tackles perception versus reality."I wanted to see if I could draw myself as I am and not how I think I am," she said.

We want to congratulate Sraddha Karthik for being awarded the 14th Congressional District and Next Generation high School Art Competition winner! Her piece Pensive Gaze, Graphite, will be displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.#TampaMuseumOfArt #ArtCompetition pic.twitter.com/3nRvUyi3AG — Tampa Museum of Art (@TampaMuseumArt) March 28, 2022

She used different shades of graphite to create depth and dimension for her artwork, the release said.

Karthik, the statement said, has been drawing since she was 7 years old when her parents registered her for an art class. "I don't have as much time as I used to before high school, but I do try to fit in art as much as possible because it's really helpful for me to express myself," she said.

Art will add depth to Karthik's career in architecture, which she plans to pursue after high school, said the Congresswoman's office.

This wasn't Karthik's first art competition - she's been competing in the Salvador Dali Museum annual art competition since eighth grade, and her artwork has been chosen to be displayed every year, it noted.

"It was a very talented display of art at this year's event - this honour could have gone to anyone in the competition!" she said of Castor's art competition.

It'll be her first visit to Washington, DC, when she goes for her national showcase this summer. Her artwork will then be displayed in the US Capitol for one year alongside winners for congressional art competitions from throughout the country, the media release said.

"The Tampa Museum of Art provides an incredible venue for one of the top high school arts competitions in the country. I am grateful to our parents, teachers and especially students who have turned to arts for encouragement and connection as we mend from the pandemic. Reflective artwork has been a prominent theme and I look forward to welcoming Sraddha to Washington, DC, this summer to represent our talented and diverse community," Castor said.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 13:53 [IST]