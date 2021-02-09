YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi speaks to US President Biden; Discuss security in Indo-Pacific region, climate change

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he spoke to United States President Joe Biden and congratulated him on his success.

    Modi said they discussed regional issues and their shared priorities, while also agreeing to further co-operation against climate change.

    PM Modi speaks to US President Biden; Discuss security in Indo-Pacific region, climate change
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Joe Biden

    PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "We discussed regional issues & our shared priorities. We are committed to a rules-based international order. Look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace & security in Indo-Pacific region & beyond."

    "President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he further added.

    Biden won the election against former US President Donald Trump last year. He took over the office formally in January in a fairly rocky transition, amid allegations of voter fraud and the US Capitol riot, egged on by Trump.

    Earlier, PM Modi had congratulated newly appointed US President Joe Biden after his swearing-in ceremony. "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as US Prez, look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US ties," PM Modi said in a tweet.

    PM Modi also said, "Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take India-US partnership to even greater heights."

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi joe biden

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 0:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X