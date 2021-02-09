PM Modi speaks to US President Biden; Discuss security in Indo-Pacific region, climate change

'Thought he was referring to Bengal': PM Modi's dig at Derek O'Brien's remarks on 'freedom of speech'

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he spoke to United States President Joe Biden and congratulated him on his success.

Modi said they discussed regional issues and their shared priorities, while also agreeing to further co-operation against climate change.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "We discussed regional issues & our shared priorities. We are committed to a rules-based international order. Look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace & security in Indo-Pacific region & beyond."

"President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he further added.

Biden won the election against former US President Donald Trump last year. He took over the office formally in January in a fairly rocky transition, amid allegations of voter fraud and the US Capitol riot, egged on by Trump.

Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021

Earlier, PM Modi had congratulated newly appointed US President Joe Biden after his swearing-in ceremony. "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as US Prez, look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US ties," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi also said, "Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take India-US partnership to even greater heights."