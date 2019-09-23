PM Modi's address at UNSG's Climate Action Summit to begin shortly

New York, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New York and his speech at the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' High-Level Climate Action Summit will begin shortly. PM Modi has arrived for the summit.

The Prime Minister is likely to speak on India's role and contribution to global climate action efforts. He is expected to articulate his ambition towards renewable energy as well as propose a coalition of nations for disaster resistant infrastructure, similar to India's leadership of the International Solar Alliance.

Modi is the fourth speaker at the Summit, after Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak after Modi.

Modi is among the first set of speakers at the Summit's opening ceremony, a highly significant gesture given that only those Heads of State, Government and Ministers are invited to speak at the summit who will have any positive development to announce on climate action.