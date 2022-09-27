PM Modi holds productive talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Tokyo

PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's state funeral

Tokyo, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held productive talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Tokyo during which the two leaders discussed the important bilateral ties and ways to boost the India-Australia partnership in diverse sectors.

PM Modi was here to attend the state funeral of slain former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

"Met with @narendramodi in Tokyo and discussed the important relationship and friendship between Australia and India," Albanese tweeted after the meeting.

Responding to the tweet, Modi wrote: "Had productive talks with PM Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. We will keep working closely to boost the India-Australia friendship in diverse sectors."

The two leaders in May held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo.