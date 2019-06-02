  • search
    Pak officials harass guests at Iftar hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad: Reports

    Islamabad, June 02: Indian diplomats who were invited to an Iftar party organised by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were allegedly harassed and manhandled by the Pakistani security agency officials on Saturday.

    According to the reports, the guests at the Iftar party were stopped and asked to turn away at the entrance of the Serena hotel by the Pakistan Intelligence officials who were deployed outside the Indian High Commission.

    Pak officials harass guests at Iftar hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad: Reports
    Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria

    In addition, some invitees have alleged that they were made phone calls from unknown numbers and threatened with dire consequences if they attended the Iftar.

    Pakistan shares with India list of nuclear installations

    Speaking to news agency ANI today, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria tendered his apologies and said, "We apologise to all our guests who have aggressively turned away from our Iftar yesterday. Such intimidatory tactics are deeply disappointing."

    "They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilized behaviour, but they are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations," Bisaria further commented on the issue.

    Speaking at the event, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria said, "I would apologise to all our friends who were subject to extra scrutiny."

    The Iftar organised at Serena Hotel in Islamabad saw very minimal guests attending the event due to harassment of the invitees.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
