    Officials: 6 die, 3 injured in crash in upstate New York

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Louisville, Jan 29: Six people died in upstate New York when a freight truck and an express bus carrying more than a dozen people collided Saturday near the U.S.-Canada border, state police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Three others were injured, including one in critical condition. They were being treated for their injuries at an area hospital, officials said.

    As many as 15 people were aboard the bus that was traveling on State Highway 37 near the town of Louisville. TV station WWNY quoted officials as calling the scene "gruesome."

    Photos from the station showed banks of foot-high snow on the side of the highway. The station said there might have been reduced visibility when the accident happened at about 6 a.m. Officials told the station that the cargo truck was fully loaded.

    The photos of the damaged vehicle showed that the bus appeared to be affiliated with the solar energy company LBFNY, based in central New York. The company name and its logo were visible on the truck.

    The freight car, which had a sole occupant, was a Penske truck rental.

    Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, and might have crashed head-on, according to the photos.

    State Police provided few details on the cause of the accident and said they were continuing to investigate.

