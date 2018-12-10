  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ‘Nothing to be shocked about', says Mallya after UK court's extradition order

    By
    |

    London, Dec 10: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya tried to appear nonchalant after the UK court order to extradite him to India and said his legal team will review the judgement in detail.

    Several TV channels reported that Mallya tried to appear calm after the judgement, but he did seem worried. The judgement is, however, not the end of road for Mallya as he can appeal in a higher court.

    Vijay Mallya
    Vijay Mallya

    "My legal team will review the judgement in detail and consider various options and then I will decide going forward. There is nothing to be shocked about," Mallya told reporters in London.

    When asked if he regrets having taken refuge in the UK, Mallya reportedly said, "The end of the day that's what the courts are for, that's how lawyers thrive. Do I regret being in a situation where I'm reading legal papers and paying legal fees? Yes, I do. I could have done something more productive with my time."

    [How CBI brought Mallya's good times to an end]

    The Westminster Magistrate's court has delivered its verdict and has said that Vijay Mallya will be extradited. While there is ample reason to rejoice, there are still a few more legal remedies available for Mallya, which could delay the extradition a bit.

    [Mallya ordered to be extradited: How long before he is in India]

    Mallya will now challenge this decision before a local court. He can also move the higher courts in this regard. If he loses all these remedies, he can make a representation to the Home Secretary.

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya london united kingdom

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 21:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue