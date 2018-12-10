Home News International ‘Nothing to be shocked about', says Mallya after UK court's extradition order

‘Nothing to be shocked about', says Mallya after UK court's extradition order

International

oi-Vikas SV

London, Dec 10: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya tried to appear nonchalant after the UK court order to extradite him to India and said his legal team will review the judgement in detail.

Several TV channels reported that Mallya tried to appear calm after the judgement, but he did seem worried. The judgement is, however, not the end of road for Mallya as he can appeal in a higher court.

"My legal team will review the judgement in detail and consider various options and then I will decide going forward. There is nothing to be shocked about," Mallya told reporters in London.

When asked if he regrets having taken refuge in the UK, Mallya reportedly said, "The end of the day that's what the courts are for, that's how lawyers thrive. Do I regret being in a situation where I'm reading legal papers and paying legal fees? Yes, I do. I could have done something more productive with my time."

[How CBI brought Mallya's good times to an end]

The Westminster Magistrate's court has delivered its verdict and has said that Vijay Mallya will be extradited. While there is ample reason to rejoice, there are still a few more legal remedies available for Mallya, which could delay the extradition a bit.

[Mallya ordered to be extradited: How long before he is in India]

Mallya will now challenge this decision before a local court. He can also move the higher courts in this regard. If he loses all these remedies, he can make a representation to the Home Secretary.