'No Doubt' that India was behind Pakistan stock exchange attack in Karachi: Imran Khan

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, June 30: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday that he had 'no doubt' that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in Karachi a day earlier.

Four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange building here with guns and grenades on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, authorities said.

The militants, who arrived in a car, opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the multi-storey building situated in a high security zone as they tried to storm it, Geo News reported.

Four security guards and a police sub-inspector were killed as they foiled their attempt to enter the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) compound on Karachi''s I.I. Chundrigar Road, also known as Pakistan''s Wall Street, Geo News reported.

One civilian was also killed.