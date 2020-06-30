  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'No Doubt' that India was behind Pakistan stock exchange attack in Karachi: Imran Khan

    By
    |

    Islamabad, June 30: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday that he had 'no doubt' that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in Karachi a day earlier.

    No Doubt that India was behind stock exchange attack in Karachi: Imran Khan

    Four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange building here with guns and grenades on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, authorities said.

    The militants, who arrived in a car, opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the multi-storey building situated in a high security zone as they tried to storm it, Geo News reported.

    Four security guards and a police sub-inspector were killed as they foiled their attempt to enter the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) compound on Karachi''s I.I. Chundrigar Road, also known as Pakistan''s Wall Street, Geo News reported.

    One civilian was also killed.

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 18:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue